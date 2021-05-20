YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — A growing grass fire has already burned around 500 acres in Yolo County, authorities say.

The fire is burning in the Fremont Weir Wildlife Area, about 16 miles northeast of Woodland.

Yolo County Fire officials say crews were dispatched to the scene around 10 p.m. Wednesday, but they believe the incident started a little before that time.

Exactly what started the fire is unclear.

Few homes or other structures are in the area.

Firefighters say they expect the fire to burn for some time.