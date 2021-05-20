ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Roseville police have reopened the case of missing woman Susan Jacobson. Here’s what we know about her disappearance.

Susan, 59, was living in Roseville, California in 2013. On May 1, she left her home to run some errands, her husband says, and never returned.

Her car was later found unlocked in the parking lot of the Raley’s at the corner of Pleasant Grove and Woodcreek Oaks boulevards in Roseville. Her purse was found inside.

Around two hours after Susan left home, a jogger found her wallet in the parking lot and turned it in at the Starbucks, which is in the same shopping area as Raley’s.

There were no cash or credit cards in the wallet. Her driver’s license, however, was still intact.

Surveillance video from the scene offers no clues and detectives don’t have any leads.

She and her husband, Chris, had been married for 35 years.

It was out of character for Susan to go missing — especially with the birth of her first grandchild soon coming, said her son Kevin.

He also said her friends were her family, so she wouldn’t have had anywhere to run.

Susan was a small woman at 4’11” tall, and weighing 90 pounds. She was not mentally ill, nor did she have dementia, say law enforcement officials. She was a stay-at-home mother.

Her family hired a dog to track her scent, which it found across the street from where her car was parked, but then lost it.