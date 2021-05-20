SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – San Juan Unified will return to a traditional 5-day-a-week, full-day schedule when students return from summer break, the district said in a letter to families Thursday.

The district said the move is a result of the easing restrictions as health conditions continue to improve throughout the region and state.

San Juan Unified said most schools within the district will have their start and end times revert back to how they were pre-pandemic.

“As staff prepare for this transition, they are closely monitoring developments related to health precautions including face coverings and other issues and will share more details as they become available,” the letter said.

Though a full reopening is planned, the district, one of the largest in the Sacramento area, said it recognizes students and families have individual needs amid the pandemic and has planned to give those families options.

San Juan Unified said it will offer independent study for grades 9-12, homeschool for K-8, and a new virtual academy option is. being explored for grades K-12. The virtual option would be a blend of synchronous and asynchronous instruction.

“There will be flexibility to move between models after the start of the year on a space-available basis. However, we strongly encourage families to carefully consider their selection,” the district said. “The pace of learning in each model is significantly different and can make transitioning between models hard for a student even if space is available.”

San Juan Unified said any students not enrolled in homeschool or independent study for the 2021-22 school year would automatically be enrolled into the traditional five-day schedule.

Any students who chose the district’s homeschool or distance learning programs this school year are guaranteed a return seat to their previous school if they choose to return to campus.

According to the district, a survey designed to gauge families’ interest in the virtual academy has been postponed while state officials discuss what is and isn’t allowable. Once that is figured out, San Juan Unified said it will finalize the offering and share it with parents.