Honorary Negro League GameAshley Williams and Marshall Harris is in Sacramento talking to the organizers of the Honorary Negro League Game. Legendary MLB ball player Greg Vaughn joins us to tell us about the upcoming big game at Sutter Health Park

6 hours ago

Question of the DayToday's QOTD: What do you eat at the ballpark?

7 hours ago

The ALL NEW ELECTRIC Ford F-150 LightningIt's here! We're giving you a sneak peek of the ALL NEW 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning! Check it out!

7 hours ago

River Cats Home Opener PreviewThe Sacramento River Cats are back! It's the home opener today and we're giving you a sneak peek as to what to expect at the game today: From good baseball to food to swag.

7 hours ago

California Native Plant SocietyWe're in Sacramento at a private residence where they have a California Native Plant garden. See what plants help the eco system and the environment.

7 hours ago