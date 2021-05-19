STOCKTON (CBS13) – Friends, family and fellow officers gathered at the Christian Life Center in Stockton for a final farewell to fallen Officer Jimmy Inn.

His wife, Tela Inn, was emotional as she said her final farewell.

“He gave and he gave and he gave, and during his last breath, he was giving,” said Tela Inn.

The Wife and fellow Stockton police officer struggled to pay tribute to her fallen husband.

“There’s not enough words or expressions to express the love that I have for him,” she said.

A video tribute paid homage to officer inn’s life beyond the police force, including their first new moments as husband and wife and new dad jimmy playing with 7-month-old Jason Inn.

“How can you go on when half of you is gone?” Tela said. “Jimmy would never let me fail, and I’m going to be the best mom and the best cop, and I’m going to wear your last name proudly.”

Officer Inn’s father, Lee Inn was among the long line of friends and family describing Jimmy as happy, positive and always smiling.

“As the father of fallen officer, my heart is broken in two,” he said.

Stockton Police Chief Eric Jones called Officer Jimmy the “light” of the department.

“His courage and sacrifice will never be forgotten,” Jones said.

The funeral was closed to the public, but outside, thin blue line flags waved. The Miracle Mile was lined with blue balloons as the community paid tribute with a procession.

Officer Inn died May 11 during a domestic disturbance call with partner Officer Pancho Freer by his side.

“People keep telling me how I did such a great job. All I can think about is how I’ll never see you again,” Freer said.

Officer Inn’s burial also was private. He will receive the purple heart medal, which will be given to his wife.