CAMERON PARK (CBS13) – Authorities are searching for a suspected robber in El Dorado County.

On Wednesday, deputies from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a robbery at a residence in Cameron Park. When deputies arrived at the scene, they determined that a man identified as Vincent Garcia had committed a robbery during which he had stolen a gun.

Garcia is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Garcia’s whereabouts is urged to call El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (530) 621-6600.