DIXON (CBS13) – A wheelchair-bound 19-year-old with muscular dystrophy is grabbing the Northern California fair scene by the horns.

Wyatt Currie and his 1,200-pound steer won their competition at the Dixon fair, earning the title of Supreme Champion.

“I’ve been judging for over 20 years. I’ve had a lot of memorable moments, but I’ll never forget this one,” said CEO of Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds and beef judge Dave Dillabo.

Dillabo said Wyatt seems to have that effect on people.

“It’s just who he is,” said Shauna Currie, Wyatt’s mother.

Shauna said she wasn’t sure if her son would ever be able to do this.

“January 4, 2010, we went to UC Davis and he was diagnosed with MD, which is muscular dystrophy. Through my eyes, this was a doom day, but as you can see, it was not going to be that way for Wyatt,” she said.

“I’m just optimistic and just tell myself ‘You can do this,’ ” Wyatt said.

But it took a village. Shelby Pratt helped Wyatt learn to handle the animal.

“We just started walking next to the wheelchair so the steer would get used to it,” Pratt said.

Her father Paul, who owns a metal shop nearby, built the metal contraption that allows Wyatt to walk his steer.

“I thread his lead through that and then I hold it with this hand. I have to make sure I have a firm grip on it,” Wyatt said.

Wyatt said he planned to show in 2020, but after practicing for months, the pandemic canceled everything.

“You can’t just sit in your houses hoping things will get handed to you. I was just…continued practicing,” Wyatt said.

The practice paid off big time.

“Don’t tell yourself ‘I’m going to try and do this,’ just say to yourself ‘I want to do this and I will do this,’ ” Wyatt said.

It was a proud moment for the whole family.

“It’s not so much I’m trying to show people in wheelchairs can do this, I’m trying to show anybody you can do it if you want,” Shauna said.

Wyatt plans on competing through the summer, hoping to take the top prize at the Solano County Fair and beyond.