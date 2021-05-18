SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A teacher at Rio Americano High in Sacramento’s Arden Arcade neighborhood is being investigated by the school district after he reportedly displayed a Nazi flag in class.

On Tuesday, the San Juan Unified School District issued a statement saying that last week, a teacher displayed several flags from Germany during a lesson in his class, including that of Nazi Germany. According to Principal Brian Ginter, the teacher teaches English and social sciences.

The flags were removed from the classroom last week.

In response to the incident, the District issued a statement that read, in part:

“The Nazi flag is a long-standing symbol of hate and does not represent the culture and values of our school or our district. The symbolism of these flags is deplorable and we denounce it – hate has no place at our schools. “We, as a district, stand for respect and inclusion. San Juan Unified is a place where all are free to learn in a safe and welcoming environment. This is an opportunity for continued education and the building of a more inclusive climate and culture throughout the district.”

The District is looking into why the teacher thought displaying the flag was appropriate, and says it will ensure “both the instructor involved and others understand that this is not an acceptable way to teach any curriculum.”

It’s unknown yet whether the teacher will be subjected to discipline.