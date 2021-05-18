BOSTON (CBS) — The former home of 12 world championships is in new hands.

Retired Yankees great Derek Jeter has sold his Davis Islands mansion in Tampa, the home that served as Tom Brady’s first home in Florida after leaving the Patriots last March.

Jeter sold the waterfront home for $22.5 million, after it sat on the market for almost eight months, the New York Post reported. Smith & Associates Real Estate claimed that this was the most expensive home ever purchased in Pinellas, Hillsborough, and Manatee counties.

Brady moved into the home last spring after signing with the Buccaneers, but later moved out. TMZ said Brady and Gisele Bundchen “are living nearby while they’re building a brand new pad in the exclusive Indian Creek Island community in Miami.”

The house itself is utterly preposterous, with an in-home movie theater, chandeliers in almost every room, a pool overlooking Hillsborough Bay, a ridiculous outdoor patio/grill area, a gym, a dock for two boats, and pretty much anything else you might imagine a house fit for Derek Jeter and Tom Brady would have.

But of course, the rare history of belonging to five-time World Series champion Derek Jeter and housing seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is the most unique angle to this home.

The buyer of the house hasn’t been revealed just yet. But whoever it is, that person ought to expect a whole lot of winning in his or her future.