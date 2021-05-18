SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — While Sacramento never makes the list of “Best Places to Visit,” we can at least take solace in the fact it’s next door to some of the country’s top travel destinations.

On Tuesday, the U.S. News & World Report released its 2021 ranking of Best Places to Visit in the USA.

Announcing: With more and more destinations opening up for travel, U.S. News names the Best Places to Visit in the USA. https://t.co/epDL5qbk2F — U.S. News Travel (@USNewsTravel) May 18, 2021

The list is replete with NorCal attractions just a drive away from Sacramento. While the Grand Canyon topped the list, Yosemite National Park (about 141 miles from Sacramento) came in second. San Francisco (about 90 miles from Sacramento) also ranked within the top 10, coming in seventh on the list.

Lake Tahoe (a little over 100 miles from Sacramento) also made the list, coming in at 14th.

Anyone thinking of traveling to Yosemite should note that reservations will be required to drive into the park starting on May 21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two other California spots made it onto the list: San Diego at #17 and Big Sur at #21.

Fittingly, the list comes out a few weeks after Visit California unveiled its push to get people to vacation in-state to help the state’s economy – especially its tourism industry – recover from the pandemic.

U.S. News & World Report bases their rankings on factors like user scores, editor scores, seasonality and hotel affordability.