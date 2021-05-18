MODESTO (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after a chase near Modesto ended with a deputy-involved shooting that sent two people to the hospital — one in critical condition.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office says that around 2 a.m. Tuesday, a deputy attempted a traffic stop for vehicle code violations near Torrid and N. Carpenter roads but the suspect took off. Unknown to the deputy at the time, the vehicle had five teenage passengers inside.

Detectives w/SCSO are currently investigating an officer involved shooting @ Finch/McClure in Modesto. A lengthy vehicle pursuit started in the city culminating in a critical incident. Sheriff’s deputies personnel are safe. A male has been taken to the hospital. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/7sGt9wzNt1 — Stanislaus Sheriff (@StanSheriff) May 18, 2021

The chase continued for seven miles through city and county streets. Eventually, it ended near Finch and McClure roads after authorities used a PIT maneuver, according to a sheriff’s department statement

At one point, the driver allegedly used the car as a weapon in Modesto, driving towards law enforcement vehicles.

Deputies shot at the car, hitting the driver, a 17-year-old male, and a passenger. The driver was critically injured. He was transported to a local area hospital. That passenger, along with three other passengers were examined at the hospital, treated, and released.

The incident remains under investigation.