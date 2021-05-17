SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The son of Sacramento media personality Mark S. Allen was seriously burned in an incident over the weekend.

Authorities say the incident happened in a Lincoln backyard near the Lincoln Crossing area early Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to the scene and found four people hurt – including two who had to be rushed to the UC Davis Burn Unit.

The other two patients were treated and released at the scene, firefighters say.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Allen revealed that his son Jackson was one of the people who was seriously burned.

Allen wrote that his son was an informal prom gathering when someone apparently added an accelerant into a fire pit.

“It doused him and set him on fire,” Allen wrote. “We are now at The Firefighters Burn Institute wing of UC Davis, his life forever changed. He’s got a fight ahead of him and some long weeks here recovering and healing before discharge.”

On Monday, Allen wrote that his son remains sedated most of the time, but is in good spirts when he wakes.

“This event was traumatic for every kid involved…we’re just looking forward to them being together again and laughing before Summers end,” Allen wrote.

Jackson suffered third-degree burns to over 25 percent of his body, Allen said, with his legs, chest, right hand and right arm getting the worst of it.