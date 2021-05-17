PATTERSON (CBS13) – Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man accused of breaking into and vandalizing a church in Patterson that has been targeted many times.

Police suspected the break-ins were carried out by homeless people.

Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputies made an arrest Monday in connection to a break-in at the church. During the break-in, the suspect caused more than $1,000 in damage, according to a statement from Patterson Police Services.

Officers say deputies received a description of the suspect, which ultimately led to his arrest.

They did not release the identity of the suspect but did indicate that he could be homeless.