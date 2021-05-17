The funeral for Stockton Police Officer Jimmy Inn will be on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Christian Life Center in Stockton.

The funeral will be closed to the public, as will the burial; however, the church will live stream the service at: youtube.com/c/CLMinistryStocktonCLC and on the Stockton Police Department’s Facebook page.

To honor Officer Inn, Stockton police are asking the community to line the procession route between March Lane and Crosstown Freeway, and along any overpasses.

The procession route will be as follows, police say:

Begins at Holman Road

Westbound March Lane

Southbound Pacific Avenue

Eastbound Harding Way

Southbound Center Street

Eastbound Hwy-4

Crosstown Freeway

Ends at Northbound Hwy-99 to Armstrong Road

Officer Inn was shot and killed in the line of duty on the morning of May 11, 2021, while responding to a domestic violence call. His killer, Lance Lowe, was shot and killed by another officer after attempting to strangle his own son.

Inn was a six-year veteran of the Department. He leaves behind a wife, who’s also a Stockton police officer, and three children.