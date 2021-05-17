ISLETON (CBS13) – The search continues for a man who fell into the Delta and went missing near the Mokelumne River Bridge south of Isleton on Sunday.

The Coast Guard told CBS13 that around noon on Sunday, there were reports of three men in the water near the bridge.

According to the Coast Guard, they wound up in the water after their canoe capsized from the wake of a passing jet ski. None of the men were wearing life jackets.

Two men swam to shore and the other, a 22-year-old man, according to the Coast Guard, is still missing.

“It’s a hurting feeling. I’m numb. I done cried. I can’t laugh. It’s a very shallow feeling,” Smith said.

Smith said that his nephew, who he said is named Javon, played football and was a happy-go-lucky person.

“He was just a good time,” Smith said.

The Coast Guard said they searched for the man for six hours on Sunday.

Smith told CBS13 that the family is from Oakland and was on a weekend vacation.

It was a vacation that turned into a life or death search on the water.

“Please wear a life jacket and take every safety precaution because it could cost you your life,” Smith said.

Overnight Saturday, the body of a teenage boy, 17, who went missing while swimming in the American River Saturday was located. Reports to authorities at around 7 p.m. Thursday stated the boy went into the water and never resurfaced.