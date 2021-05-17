ISLETON (CBS13) – The body of a man who went missing in the Delta after the canoe he was in tipped over on Sunday has been found.

The Coast Guard told CBS13 that around noon on Sunday, there were reports of three men in the water near the Mokelumne River Bridge after their canoe capsized from the wake of a passing jet ski.

None of the men were wearing life jackets at the time.

Two men swam to shore. The third, a 22-year-old man, was found in the Delta by searchers on Monday evening, according to the River Delta Fire District.

The family is from Oakland and was on a weekend vacation at the time.

The man’s identity has not been released.

Overnight Saturday, the body of a teenage boy, 17, who went missing while swimming in the American River Saturday was located. Reports to authorities at around 7 p.m. Thursday stated the boy went into the water and never resurfaced.