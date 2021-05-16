Filed Under:american river, rancho cordova news, Sacramento Metro Fire Department

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – The body of a teenage boy who went missing while swimming in the American River Saturday has been located.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office was able to locate the body of the 17-year-old at a deep spot that had poor visibility using a “remotely operated vehicle,” Sacramento Metro Fire Department public information officer Chris Vestal told CBS13.

Around 7 p.m., it was reported to authorities that the teen went into the water at the Elmanto river access point but never came back up.

Helicopters from the Sacramento Metro Fire Department and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department searched the river from the air, while several firefighter boats searched on the water, and other crews provided support from the shore.

