SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One person has died following a crash on Highway 99 in Sacramento overnight. DUI is suspected as the cause of the crash.

At around 1:49 a.m. Saturday CHP South Sacramento learned of a crash that had happened on northbound Highway 99 south of Florin Road. After responding to the scene, CHP says that a truck driven by a 19-year-old Roseville teen was speeding in the far-right, or slow lane when he came upon slower moving traffic. The driver of the truck then veered to the right and hit a sign and a chainlink fence along the road, then veered back onto the road and hit the center divider, ejecting a passenger. The truck came to rest heading south in the fast lane.

A short time later, a van driven by a 31-year-old Sacramento man collided head-on with the truck, killing the driver of then. A Nissan Murano, driven by a 35-year-old Sacramento man approached the truck and van in the fast lane, and, in an effort to avoid the crash, veered into the center divider, hitting the passenger who had been ejected from the truck.

The passenger of the truck was taken to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries. He was given a DUI evaluation and was found to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. He was arrested on charges of felony DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.