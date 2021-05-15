STOCKTON (CBS13) – A teenager has died after he led police on a stolen-vehicle pursuit in Stockton overnight.

Around 12:41 a.m., Stockton Police Department officers spotted a stolen vehicle in the area of El Dorado and Fremont streets and tried to make a traffic stop. The driver refused, leading police on a two-minute-long pursuit, according to a Stockton Police Department statement.

The chase ended when the driver, a 14-year-old male, hit a tree along El Dorado Street at E. Stadium Street. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

A female juvenile passenger was also in the car. She was uninjured and has been detained, police say.

The incident remains under investigation.