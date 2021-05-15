SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – Police officers in South Lake Tahoe sprang into action Friday put out a wildland fire burning near a local high school.

Around 6 a.m. Friday, Officers Simon, Roesch, and Fritz responded to the fire burning near South Tahoe High. Officer Simon, whose bodycam was recording at the time, got his fire extinguisher from his patrol car and quickly put out the flames that had burned an area about 40 feet by 20 feet, he reported.

Officer Simon reportedly lost his home in the Angora Fire, so he had firsthand knowledge of the damage a fire can cause, the South Lake Tahoe Fire Department said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the cause of the fire is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (530) 542-6100, and reference case 2105-1137.