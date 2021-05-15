ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – One person was shot outside of a Target in Roseville following a fight on Saturday, sources say.

Just before 9 p.m., police received reports of shots fired in the parking lot of the Target on Fairway Drive after two groups of people got into a brawl.

Officers arrived, locked the store down, but didn’t find anyone with injuries.

A short time later, someone believed to be involved in the incident walked into Kaiser Roseville with a gunshot wound. The condition of that person is unknown.

The investigation is still ongoing and people are urged to avoid the area.