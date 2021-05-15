RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – Firefighters are searching for a teen who was reported missing while swimming in the American River.

According to reports, a 17-year-old was seen going into the water at the El Manto river access point in Rancho Cordova but wasn’t seen coming out.

A spokesperson for the Sacramento Metro Fire Department hasn’t confirmed whether the teen is in the water or not.

This is a developing story.