STOCKTON (CBS13) – One person is dead following a triple shooting in Stockton.

Around 4:48 a.m., police were called to the 4900 block of Kimball Hill Circle after receiving the report of gunshots being fired in the area. When they arrived, police located three people who were suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims, a man, was dead.

The two other victims, one age 30 and the other 63, were taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any more information about the shootings or the victims. They are continuing to investigate this incident.

Stockton police encourage anyone with information about the incident to call their non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.