STOCKTON (CBS13) — We are now learning more about the man who shot and killed Stockton police officer Jimmy Inn.

Stockton’s police chief called Tuesday’s incident a blatant and sudden attack that started with a domestic violence call. Officer Inn was the first on scene along La Cresta Way.

Inn knocked on 30-year-old Lance Lowe’s door and stood off to the side, police say. Lowe opened the door and then allegedly shot Officer Inn several times. Police say Lowe then exchanged gunfire with another officer who arrived before running back into his home.

Cellphone video showed the moment Lowe re-emerged from the home – holding his 8-year-old son by the neck.

A mystery hero then ran in and tackled Lowe, freeing the boy. Lowe was then shot and killed by police.

On Wednesday, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation released some information about Lowe. Officials said Lowe had been given a five-year sentence in 2018 for a grand theft auto with the use of a firearm case out of Los Angeles County.

Lowe then received 820 pre-sentencing credits, CDCR says, and 37 post-sentencing credits while awaiting transfer.

In April 2020, CDCR says Lowe was released to parole supervision.

Officer Inn was a five-year veteran of the Stockton Police Department. He leaves behind a wife, who is also a Stockton police officer, and three children.