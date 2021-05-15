SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Former Sacramento Kings star Chris Webber will finally be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame on Sunday, according to reports.

News of Webber being inducted into the 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame class broke Saturday night. Eligible since 2013, this isn’t the first time Webber’s been nominated.

Webber had a storied career in which he spent the bulk of his time with the Kings. In 15 pro seasons, the former number one overall pick averaged 20.7 points, 10.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 1.4 steals while shooting 47.9 percent from the field.

Webber also was a five-time NBA All-Star and a three-time member of the All-NBA Second Team. He led the league in rebounds during the 1998-99 season.

On Tuesday, the Hall of Fame announced its 14 finalists for enshrinement:

Chris Webber

Paul Pierce

Chris Bosh

Lauren Jackson

Ben Wallace

Michael Cooper

Yolanda Griffith

Tim Hardaway

Marques Johnson

Bill Russell

Leta Andrews

Jay Wright

Marianne Stanley

Rick Adelman

This year’s complete class will be announced Sunday. Read more about this year’s finalists.