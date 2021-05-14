STOCKTON (CBS13) — A driver has been taken to the hospital after a short stolen car chase in Stockton that ended in a crash early Friday morning.
Stockton police say, a little after 12:30 a.m., officers tried to pull over a stolen car near El Dorado and Fremont streets.
The driver would not yield, however, and instead led officers on a two-minute chase.
Officers say the suspect eventually crashed into a tree near El Dorado and E. Stadium streets.
The driver had to be taken to the hospital in critical condition, police say. A passenger who was also in the car was not hurt.
Police were continuing to investigate the crash through the morning.