Cherry Chutney: A “sweet and sour” condiment made from fresh cherries, perfect on grilled meat. We will showcase Wagyu beef and hot dogs!

Host of the PBS show “Bringing it Home with Laura McIntosh” was in her kitchen to teach us this recipe.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 lb fresh cherries pitted and chopped – this will yield apron 3 cups

1/2 small red onion

1/3 cup golden currants or any raisins( you could substitute dried cranberries)

1 clove garlic – minced for saute

1 1/2 grated fresh ginger

1/2 cup red wine vinegar

1Tablespoon grain mustard

2 Tablespoons honey ( or brown sugar)

1 tsp kosher salt

1 Tablespoon olive oil for the saute

* optional for a kick add 1 minced jalapeño or Habanero pepper

Instructions

1. In a medium pot, heat oil over medium-low heat then add onions and garlic * peppers if desired. Cook until softened, but not browned (5 minutes). Add red wine vinegar and cook a few minutes more.

2. Add in cherries, currants, ginger, brown sugar, mustard, and salt.

3. Simmer for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally, until cooked down and thickened.

4. Cool completely then pack in an airtight container and refrigerate.