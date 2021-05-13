TURLOCK (CBS13) — Law enforcement officers in the Central Valley are continuing their push to stop illegal sideshows.

Turlock police say they’ve been focusing their efforts on the Monte Vista Crossings area. People have been reporting speeding, destruction of property, illegal fireworks, and overall neglect from the sideshows that have been taking place there.

Officers have since issued a total of 184 tickets and towed 10 vehicles over the past two weeks. Some 15 other vehicles were also sent to the state referee for alleged emissions modifications that need to be checked.

Further, officers have also made a total of 15 misdemeanor arrests in the sideshows they’ve broken up.

Turlock police say they will continue to take enforcement action against any other illegal sideshows that may pop up.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office and Ceres Police Department have been helping in the operations, Turlock police say.