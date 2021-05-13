TURLOCK (CBS13) – Turlock Police Animal Services on Thursday said it removed 49 dogs this week from a residence that was over the legal limit of three per household.

Animal Services said it was made aware of the animals on Tuesday and contacted the resident, who told them the dogs were believed to be strays found around the city. The resident then agreed to surrender the animals, which were removed from the property the next day.

See photos of some of the dogs below.

Dogs Rescued 1 (credit: Turlock Animal Services) Dogs Rescued 2 (credit: Turlock Animal Services) Dogs Rescued 3 (credit: Turlock Animal Services) Dogs Rescued 4 (credit: Turlock Animal Services) Dogs Rescued 5 (credit: Turlock Animal Services)

On Wednesday, the dogs were examined and are being treated. Animal Services said it is believed the increased population was a result of breeding and none of them will be euthanized.

None of the dogs were microchipped.

All 49 dogs are being held by Animal Services until May 18 to give back to anyone who may have lost their pet if they are within that group of dogs.

Following May 18, a list will be created for up to 50 people interested in pet adoption. Animal Services said it will draw names on May 25 for people to choose a new pet.

Any dogs not adopted will be released to animal rescues.

Animal Services says to contact them at 209-656-3140 if you’re interested in placing your name on the list for the adoption drawing.