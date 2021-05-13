STOCKTON (CBS13) – The past few days have brought a roller coaster of emotions for Tela Inn, who is just beginning to process the loss of her husband, Stockton Officer Jimmy Inn, who was killed while responding to a domestic violence call this week.

“I have never met anyone like that and I don’t think I ever will,” she explained. “Sometimes, I feel OK and I’m laughing and joking and then I stop and look around and realize he isn’t here.”

To the community, people knew her husband as Officer Jimmy Inn, but Tela said he preferred to be called Jimmy. Tela is also a Stockton police officer who met Jimmy in the academy in 2016. They got married two years later.

“He was the best man you will ever meet. The best person, he was. I mean he changed my life,” she explained. “I don’t know what I’m going to do without him. He was the positive force in my life, he kept me going when I wanted to give up.”

The father of three came by the house an hour before the fatal shooting to see his 7-month-old baby boy.

“He kissed the baby bye and he kissed me bye and we told each other we loved you and I told him I would see him out there and I never did,” Tela said.

Tela describes her husband as the family comedian who was always looking to bring people joy. She says she is overwhelmed with the love and support the community is giving back to her family.

“He would stop the world to give something to somebody that needed it and yesterday during the procession it was nice to see the world stop for him because he deserves it. He deserves everything,” she explained.

Tela explained she is reading every message that community members are sending her family and it’s giving her strength.

“We see your support and it’s overwhelming. I think that is why I have been able to hold it together so well right now is because of the love everybody is showing is helping me get through,” she said.

Looking to keep her husband’s memory alive, Tela plans to honor him by putting back on the badge, wearing his last name close to her heart and returning to the job they both love.

“I have to go back, He would want me to go back. He would want me to live out our legacy now and live out my dream,” she said.