QOTDToday's Question of the Day: Who do you know that has the best "parking karma?"

8 hours ago

Healthy School MealsDina Kupfer talks to the Vacaville Unified School District about some kid-friendly, delicious school meals that are prepared for kids at school.

8 hours ago

Johnnie's JAMS!!!Director Jonathan Meris is at it again! Droppin' the JAMS...this time BABY making music! As a bonus treat, see his old Elk Grove High School Football picture to honor Throwback Thursday.

8 hours ago

<< Good Day Rewind <<Here's what you missed on today's show

8 hours ago

Talented Teen PhotographerAshley Williams is at Jesuit High School where they have a talented teen photographer. See his masterpieces and see him receive a couple unexpected awards!

8 hours ago