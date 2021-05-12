WHEATLAND (CBS13) – Some Wheatland residents were evacuated from their homes after police found some pipe bombs nearby, they say.

The scene unfolded Wednesday night in the area of McCurry Street in Wheatland Ranch. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team went to the scene after two pipe bombs were reportedly found inside of a residence. Police were serving a search warrant at a residence in connection with a shooting that happened earlier on Wednesday morning, just a few miles away. When officers went inside the home, they found the bombs.

Police said anyone living within 500 feet of the device was told to leave the area.

The EOD team is working to safely dispose of the pipe bombs.

The shooting happened on G Street. Police say the suspect, 44-year-old Rory Banks, allegedly killed 55-year-old Ralph Mendez. Police say the two didn’t know each other, although Banks is believed to have targeted Mendez.

This is a developing story.