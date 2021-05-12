STOCKTON (CBS13) – The tributes continue to come in for Stockton police Officer Jimmy Inn — from those who knew him to those who only knew of him.

“Everybody loved him,” said Tita Kong.

Kong said those who knew Officer Jimmy Inn knew he was destined for greatness from the time he was a young boy at the Buddhist temple he attended with his parents.

“He help people like the old people. He bring the chair and say ‘sit…like here’ and he smile,” said Kong.

That signature smile was captured in a photograph with girl scout Jordyn Gaines several years ago.

“I really liked meeting him,” she said.

Their brief encounter in North Stockton part of a club project.

“Her assignment was to draw out her handprint and to do a cop a high five,” said her father, Jason.

But Inn went beyond that, taking time away from his lunch break.

“He let me turn on his sirens and sit inside by his steering wheel,” said Jordyn.

Inn left a lasting impression on this nine-year-old who now is thinking about a career in law enforcement.

“It was just a little simple picture but for him to go above and beyond everything else that he did was just amazing,” said her father.

That care for the community was admired by many who knew him. and even those who only knew of him.

“It just saddens us to even hear about things that happen like this,” said Sharon Atwall.

Her nephew works with the Lodi Police Department. She was one of the dozens who dropped off flowers, candles, and cards to remember Inn and the wife and three children he leaves behind.

“It’s very heartbreaking. God bless. Our condolences for the family. May God give them the strength to endure all of this,” she said.

The Buddhist temple will send a group to pray at his family’s home tonight to pray for him and his entire family.