Question of the DayCheck out today's Question of the Day: What was a memorable concert you've been to?

11 hours ago

Quote ThisCan you guess what movie these quotes that Tina Macuha selected are from?

11 hours ago

Johnnie's JamsDirector Jonathan Meris wanted to give Tina and Courtney a quick break from Tina's and Court's Tunes, so he get to pick the Jams! Today genre; "TV Theme Songs", a few of which are his favorite shows! Take a look!

12 hours ago

Placer SPCADina Kupfer talks to the Placer SPCA about their "Guardian Angel Program" and how they help our furry friends so that you can give them a new home!

12 hours ago

<< Good Day Rewind <<Here's what you missed on today's show!

12 hours ago