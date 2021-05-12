CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – Police have an arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened at a Citrus Heights nightclub earlier in May.

Police initially believed it was only one shooting that happened on May 8 near the 7400 block of Auburn Boulevard. They later determined there were two shootings.

The first shooting happened at 1:25 a.m. Moments later, a second shooting occurred; likely in retaliation to the first incident, according to a Citrus Heights Police Department statement. Both shootings were determined to be gang-related and allegedly stemmed from an incident that happened earlier in the evening.

Citrus Heights police said several fights were going on in the parking lot and surrounding area when officers arrived. Officers gained control of the scene and learned the four people had been shot.

All four are expected to survive.

Detectives were able to identify one of the alleged shooters as 39-year-old Camilo Saenz.

On Tuesday at around 7 p.m. Police Department’s SWAT team conducted a search and arrest warrant Saenz, a validated gang member, in connection to one of the shootings. He was arrested without incident, police say.

The investigation into the other shooting suspect(s) is ongoing

Detectives are encouraging anyone with additional information about the shootings to come forward.