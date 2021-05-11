SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man is facing charges after authorities say he stole a sailboat but couldn’t navigate under the Tower Bridge.
Police say the man took the boat around 9 p.m. near the docks of Old Sacramento.
But, the suspect didn’t get far after the boat got stuck in the Tower Bridge.
At one point, the man jumped off the boat and into the Sacramento River. He tried to swim away, but had to grab onto one of the pillars.
He was eventually rescued and arrested. Police have not yet released his name.
A friend of the boat's owner claimed it wasn't the first time that same suspect has tried to take the sailboat.
The boat has since been removed from the bridge and is now back at the dock.