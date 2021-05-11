Honey Badger GamesJulissa Ortiz visited a new game store in West Sac!

20 minutes ago

Shaggy to ChicShaggy to Chic pet groomers are back from the pandemic shut downs with a new location! Lori Wallace was live in El Dorado Hills meeting the owner pampering our pets!

26 minutes ago

Dad Joke of the DayCheck out today's Dad Joke of the Day

1 hour ago

Fencing CampJulissa Ortiz is in Carmichael at Fencing Camp and she shows us a kiddo that been fencing since he was 2 years old! See how you can get your kids to Fencing Camp this summer!

1 hour ago

Camp Fair OaksLori Wallace is at Camp Fair Oaks where she's showing us what they have in store for kids this summer!

2 hours ago