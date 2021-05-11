STOCKTON (CBS13) — A Stockton police officer is dead after being shot Tuesday while responding to a domestic violence call.

Stockton police confirm that 30-year-old Officer Jimmy Inn was shot late Tuesday morning while responding to a domestic violence call.

Around 9:45 a.m. the Stockton Dispatch Center received a call of a disturbance in the 4400 block of La Cresta Way in North Stockton.

The caller reported hearing screaming and saw a woman with a ripped shirt who was bleeding and appeared to have been assaulted.

Officer Inn was dispatched to the call and arrived at the home at 10:07 a.m. Shortly after he arrived, Ofc. Winn was in front of the residence when he was shot by the suspect. It was a sudden attack, which has some people calling it an ambush.

Another Stockton police officer arrived on the scene while this was happening. He exchanged gunfire with the suspect who then went back inside the home and re-emerged holding an 8-year-old boy. He allegedly began strangling the child and refused to comply with the officer’s commands.

A nearby resident tackled the suspect, who was believed to be attempting to kill the child, to the ground, allowing the officer to shoot the suspect, wounding him.

Officer Inn was transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries. The suspect was also transported to a local hospital where he also died.

“He gave the ultimate sacrifice and he came to work every day, putting his life on the line for strangers he’d never met — coming to work to protect members of our community, knowing it’s a dangerous job and knowing that going to disturbance calls are extremely dangerous,” said Jones.

The shooting is now a multi-agency investigation, which includes the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office, the California State Department of Justice, the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner, and investigators with the Stockton Police Department.

Information is still coming in. Police are interviewing people and reviewing surveillance video.

Inn leaves behind a wife who is also an officer as well as three children, including a seven-month-old son, a 12-year-old stepdaughter, and a 14-year-old stepson.