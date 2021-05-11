STOCKTON (CBS13) — The latest on a shooting involving an officer in Stockton on Tuesday:

4:18 p.m.

Chief Eric Jones says Ofc. Inn was responding to a domestic violence call. He arrived at the home where a caller said they saw a bleeding woman who appeared to have been assaulted.

The suspect shot Ofc. Inn while he was in front of the home.

Another officer arrived at the scene and the suspect came out of the home with a child and began strangling the child in front of the officer, said Jones. A community member intervened.

The second officer then shot the suspect. Both he and Inn were taken to the hospital where they died of their injuries.

4:08 p.m.

Stockton Police Department says the officer who was killed has been identified as 30-year-old Officer Jimmy Inn.

Chief Eric Jones says Officer Inn was shot near the front door of the home where he was responding to a domestic violence call. He described Inn as positive and well-liked. He was a member of the honor guard. He leaves behind a wife, who is also a Stockton Police Officer.

He was a 5-year veteran of the force.

He leaves behind a wife, Tela, who’s also a Stockton Police Department officer, a 7-month-old son, a 12-year-old stepdaughter, and a 14-year-old stepson.

#BREAKING @StocktonPolice announce Officer Jimmy Inn was shot and killed in the line of duty today. He was with Stockton PD for 6 years. He leaves behind a wife, 7-month-old son, 12-year-old stepdaughter and 14-year-old stepson. pic.twitter.com/dykfZGTc7u — stevelarge (@largesteven) May 11, 2021

2:50 p.m.

Stockton Mayor Kevin J. Lincoln released a short statement about the shooting to his Facebook page.

“Today, the city of Stockton suffered a tragic loss,” Lincoln says in the video.

Stockton’s chief of police is expected to give more details about the shooting at a press conference scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday.

1:12 p.m.

Stockton police say the officer who was involved in Tuesday morning’s shooting has died from his injuries.

The name of the officer has not been released at this point.

Police also say that the suspect who was also involved in the shooting has died from his injuries.

It’s still unclear exactly what led up to the shooting.

A press conference is scheduled later in the day.

SPD News: OIS Update

We are sad to announce that our police officer from this morning’s shooting has died from his injuries. The suspect also died from his injuries. More details will be released during a press conference which will be held later today. pic.twitter.com/zcGf2mq0p6 — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) May 11, 2021

11:31 a.m.

Stockton police confirm that one of their officers and the suspect were shot in the incident.

Both the officer and suspect have been taken to the hospital. The suspect has only been identified by police as a male at this point.

The conditions of the officer and suspect are unknown.

10:50 a.m.

Stockton police say they are investigating an officer-involved shooting.

The incident happened late Tuesday morning along the 4400 block of La Cresta Way.

Police have not said whether officers or a suspect opened fire. No information about any possible injuries have been released.

Officers are urging people to avoid the area.

Updates to follow.