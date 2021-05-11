SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A beloved Sacramento institution appears set to reopen after being closed for over a year.

Tower Cafe is set to reopen on July 20, according to the iconic restaurant’s Yelp page.

The popular brunch spot has been closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving many to wonder if they would ever reopen.

A message apologizing for the temporary closure has been posted to the restaurant’s website for most of the past year.

“Our hearts go out to all those here and around the world that have suffered and continue to suffer the loss of loved ones. We hope all of this can end soon,” the message reads.

While many restaurants turned their focus to offering take-out or delivery, Tower Cafe remained closed – even when guidelines on outdoor eating were relaxed. Previously, Tower Cafe’s owner told the Sacramento Bee that he didn’t feel safe reopening at any time during the pandemic.

The owner said that, when Tower Cafe does reopen, they will have indoor and outdoor dining.