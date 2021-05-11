OAKLAND (CBS13) — The Oakland A’s are putting the pressure on the city to move talks forward for a new stadium project.

On Tuesday, reports started surfacing that the Athletics will start looking at other cities while the team’s Howard Terminal proposal remains in limbo.

A statement from Major League Baseball: pic.twitter.com/Ujzll7cMWF — Oakland A's (@Athletics) May 11, 2021

A statement from Major League Baseball later confirmed those reports.

The league noted that they were “concerned” with the lack of progress being made over a new stadium.

“The Oakland Coliseum site is not a viable option for the future vision of baseball. We have instructed the Athletics to being to explore other markets while they continue to pursue a waterfront ballpark in Oakland,” the statement read.

A’s President Dave Kaval also released a statement echoing the MLB.

“This is not an easy directive for our fans to hear,” Kaval wrote.

The A’s have called Oakland home since 1968, but the aging Coliseum site has been a source of constant strain between the team and the city.

In recent years, the A’s proposed a $1 billion stadium in the Howard Terminal area – a prime waterfront property.

Both of Oakland’s other professional sports teams, the Warriors and Raiders, have left in recent years for state-of-the-art facilities in other cities.