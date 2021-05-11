SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – Optimistic, caring, and always ready to help anyone who needed it. Those are just some of the ways Stockton police Officer Jimmy Inn was described to CBS13 today.

Inn was shot and killed in the line of duty on Tuesday.

Stockton Police Department Chief Eric Jones spoke publicly today about Ofc. Inn and called him well-liked throughout the Stockton Police Department and was known as someone who always had a positive attitude.

Inn was a 5-year veteran of the force. He was 30 years old and he leaves behind a wife who is also an officer with the department as well as three children: a seven-month-old son, a 12-year-old stepdaughter, and a 14-year-old stepson.

“He gave the ultimate sacrifice and he came to work every day, putting his life on the line for strangers he’d never met — coming to work to protect members of our community, knowing it’s a dangerous job and knowing that going to disturbance calls are extremely dangerous,” said Jones.

Inn been a member of the Department’s honor guard, a prestigious group of officers who perform funeral ceremonies for fallen law enforcement officers.