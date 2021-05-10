Teen's Tune - 5/10Tina's here with a Monday Teen's Tune! It's random stuff, but in very small snippets...play along with us!

Rivers Edge Cafe Is Welcoming Back Guests!A local business is celebrating 18 years of business by welcoming guests back to their location! Lori Wallace is at Rivers Edge Cafe to join in the celebration!

"Hair Love" Webinar Coming Up!They're known for creating fabulous hair, and now they're getting ready for a special webinar! Mi Helton joins Courtney to explain!

The Cheesy Couple - Custom Charcuterie Boards!It ain't easy bein' cheesy (just ask Cody), but a Folsom couple has created a business out of it! Julissa is meeting "The Cheesy Couple," and they're showing off their creations!

Question of the Day - 5/10Whose voice do you like?

