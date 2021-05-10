Menu
Teen's Tune - 5/10
Tina's here with a Monday Teen's Tune! It's random stuff, but in very small snippets...play along with us!
3 hours ago
Rivers Edge Cafe Is Welcoming Back Guests!
A local business is celebrating 18 years of business by welcoming guests back to their location! Lori Wallace is at Rivers Edge Cafe to join in the celebration!
3 hours ago
"Hair Love" Webinar Coming Up!
They're known for creating fabulous hair, and now they're getting ready for a special webinar! Mi Helton joins Courtney to explain!
3 hours ago
The Cheesy Couple - Custom Charcuterie Boards!
It ain't easy bein' cheesy (just ask Cody), but a Folsom couple has created a business out of it! Julissa is meeting "The Cheesy Couple," and they're showing off their creations!
3 hours ago
Question of the Day - 5/10
Whose voice do you like?
3 hours ago
Sunday's Show Info (5/9/21)
Saturday's Show Info (5/8/21)
Friday's Show Info (5/7/21)
Thursday's Show Info (5/6/21)
Wednesday's Show Info (5/5/21)
