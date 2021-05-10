SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A new stimulus check could be on the way for Californians.

As part of the $100 billion budget proposal on Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a big expansion of the Golden State Stimulus checks that have already gone out to lower-income residents.

NEW: CA will be expanding the Golden State Stimulus to middle class families — creating the biggest state tax rebate in US history. 2 out of every 3 Californians will now benefit from a stimulus check of at least $600. And families with kids will now get an additional $500. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 10, 2021

The plan would give a $600 payment to individuals and households making between $30,000 and $75,000 a year.

Further, all households making up to $75,000 with at least one child – including immigrants in the country illegally who file taxes – would get an extra $500 payment.

“Direct stimulus checks going into people’s pockets – that direct relief, that’s meaningful,” Newsom said during an event in Oakland to announce the plan.

Previously, the Golden State Stimulus sent out $600 checks to households earning less than $30,000 a year.

With a recall election later in the year all but likely, Republican rivals were quick to criticize Newsom’s expanded stimulus plan.

“Gavin Newsom is making one-time payments to Californians to avoid being recalled – and only because the law requires him to,” tweeted John Cox, a Republican running to unseat Newsom. “But, Californians can’t be bought.”

In total, the governor’s office says the new plan would send out $11.9 billion in direct cash payments.

The budget and expansion of the Golden State Stimulus comes as California has generated more tax revenue despite the pandemic, leading to a bigger surplus.