WOODLAND (CBS13) — A Woodland man is under arrest on suspicion of breaking into a bank and trying to get into the vault early Friday morning.

Woodland police say, a little before 3 a.m., Bank of America security called to report they were watching live surveillance video of a suspect who had broken into the Main Street bank. The suspect was also apparently trying to open the vault.

Officers got to the scene and searched the bank, but the suspect had already left.

However, officers noticed a man across the street who matched the description given by security. That man was stopped and officers linked him to the break-in.

The suspect has been identified as 39-year-old Woodland resident Michael Mori. He was booked into Yolo County Jail on burglary charges, as well as a warrant he had for his arrest out of Hercules.