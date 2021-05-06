SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after a person was found dead inside a car that had caught fire in North Sacramento late Wednesday night.

Sacramento police say, around 11:30 p.m., firefighters responded to the 3500 block of Taylor Street to put out a car fire. After dealing with the flames, police say firefighters discovered a person dead inside.

Detectives responded to the scene to do a death investigation. At this point, it’s unclear how the person died.

No other information about the incidents been released.