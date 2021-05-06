SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) – Law enforcement officers say they seized or destroyed $120,000,000 worth of illegally grown marijuana plants during a recent investigation spanning several counties.

In November 2020, an investigation began in Solano County that led Solano County Sheriff’s Office deputies to Siskiyou County and then to Elk Grove, according to a sheriff’s department statement Thursday. Law enforcement officials eventually served search warrants in Elk Grove and North Highlands and Siskiyou County.

During their search, officials reportedly seized 79,000 marijuana plants with a street value of $120,000,000, 14 illegally possessed weapons, 179 pounds of processed marijuana, and $312,000 in cash that was “deemed illicit.”

One suspect was arrested in Elk Grove on an arrest warrant as a result of the investigation. The name of the suspect has not been released.

No further information was made available in the case.