Warm, and dry weather will continue on Wednesday, then cooler Thursday and Friday. Increased north winds and warmer into the weekend and early next week.
An upper-level ridge is in place over Northern California will bring another dry and very warm day.
Light winds can be expected until the delta breeze gets going this evening. We can expect similar conditions on Thursday, which will cool high temperatures back into the 80`s. Southwest wind gusts up to 25 mph will be possible. Winds will be stronger through the Delta, especially Thursday afternoon.
High temperatures will be in the low and mid-90`s Wednesday. These readings are 15 to 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Record highs generally range from 97 to 100 degrees at most locations.
On Friday, there will be a return to much warmer temperatures, increased north winds, and elevated fire weather concerns. High temperatures on Saturday will warm back into the upper 80`s to near 90 degrees with north winds gusts 30-35 mph.
The weather will be dry, breezy, and warm next Wednesday. Gusty north to east wind and elevated fire concerns likely to persist into Tuesday over much of interior Northern California.
7-Day Forecast
- WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a high of 95 and a low of 53
- THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 86 and a low of 50
- FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 82 and a low of 58
- SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 89, and a low of 62
- SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 89, and a low of 62
- MONDAY: Sunny with a high of 92, and a low of 57
- TUESDAY: Sunny with a high of 93 and a low of 55