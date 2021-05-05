USO T-Shirt Campaign
Throughout May, people can visit http://www.uso.org/tshirt and make a donation of $29 or more to receive their very own t-shirt.
Burger Patch Anniversary
http://www.theburgerpatch.com
The Kitchen Table
http://www.kitchentablesac.com
@kitchentablesac on instagram, Facebook, tik tok, twitter
Emsiralda Garcia Designs
@EsmiraldaGarciaDesigns on instagram and Facebook
Renewable Jewels
https://renewablejewels.net/
@renewablejewels on instagram and Facebook
La Dulce Vida Baked Goods
@ladulcevida.bakedgoods on instagram and Facebook
Inquires please email ladulcevida.bakedgoods@gmail.com
Wild Sisters Book Co.
@wildsistersbookco on instagram
wildsistersbookco.com to sign up for our newsletter for information about grand opening and story time events
Sacramento SPCA
Adoptions Wed – Sun: 11am – 6pm
6201 Florin-Perkins Road
Sacramento
916.383.7387
http://www.sspca.org
Moovin Through Sac
http://www.blackberrycreek.org
Big Day of GivingREAD MORE: Grass Fire Burns Near Homes In South Sacramento
Shriners
http://www.bigdayofgiving.org/shriners
Museum Celebration
Thursday 5/6 12-8 PM
Live Music, Art Auction, Wine Tasting, Brunch, Museum & Mural Tours, Virtual Activities, Quilting Workshops, and so much more!
http://www.bigdayofgiving.org/sojoartsmuseum
@sojomuseum – Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter
facebook.com/sojoarts
http://www.sojoartsmuseum.org
Blackberry Creek Animal Sanctuary
http://www.blackberrycreek.org
Midtown Parks
http://www.MidtownParks.org
St. Johns
http://www.saintjohnsprogram.org
http://www.bigdayofgiving.org/SJP
instagram.com/saintjohnsprogram/
facebook.com/SaintJohnsPRC
Sacramento Self-Help Housing
Today 3-10 p.m.
SacYard Community Taphouse + Beer Garden
1725 33rd Street
Sacramento
http://www.sacselfhelp.org
http://www.bigdayofgiving.org
Children’s Law Center
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ChildrensLawCenterCA
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/392894/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/clccal
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/clccal/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCt7BuPfshBXRsbvEaic8yeA
Girls Rock
http://www.bigdayofgiving.org
@bigdayofgiving
#BDOG2021
Bradshaw Animal Shelter
24-hour of giving
@TEAMBradshaw
@BradshawAnimalShelter
http://www.bigdayofgiving.org/TEAMBradshaw
Wreaths Across America
Open house to honor our nation’s veterans and active duty military
10am-4:30pm
5631 Cypress Ave., Carmichael
wreathsacrossamerica.org