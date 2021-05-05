ELK GROVE (CBS13) — An alert neighbor is being credited with helping them catch a suspected catalytic converter thief in Elk Grove last week.

Elk Grove police say, late Friday evening, a neighbor near Emerald Vista Drive and E. Stockton Boulevard reported seeing a catalytic converter being stolen from their neighbor’s car.

Officers got to the scene in time to find the suspect’s vehicle.

A probable cause search was then done of the vehicle, with officers soon discovering the stolen catalytic converter along with other items like burglary tools, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

Both the driver and a passenger in the suspect’s vehicle were eventually arrested.

The names of the suspects have not been released.